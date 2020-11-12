The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Segun Titilayo, 29, of Otolu town, Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State for killing and burying his girlfriend, Oritoke Manni, 26, a bar attendant at K.C. Hotel, Apakin Town, Lekki.

The Lagos State Police Command had already declared the lady missing based on her disappearance on October 13, 2020.

On the day she went missing at about 11am, it was reported that Titilayo put a call to the deceased and she went to his house, but from then she could not be traced.

The police recorded a case of missing person for the deceased.

The police wireless message on the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary action as a practice.

However, on November 7, 2020, one Engineer Adegbago David of Adron Homes and Properties reported to the Police Station at Akodo Area, Lagos State that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, their caterpillar exhumed a decomposing corpse.

The police detectives swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s.

The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and he was arrested.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said Titilayo is being detained at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti and had given useful information to help the police in its investigation.

Adejobi said it was Titilayo that killed and buried Oritoke where the caterpillar exhumed her corpse.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the crime and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, Yetunde Longe, to carry out thorough investigation into the matter.

Odumosu cautioned youths, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends.

He also encouraged Lagosians to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.