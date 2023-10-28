Missing Lady: Bolt driver submits self to police

A Bolt driver, Kelechi Uzor, has submitted himself to Okporo Police Station in Rumuodara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State under the Rivers State Police Command.

The Uber driver submitted himself to the police following the disappearance of Elizabeth Edoukumor, who he picked.

Uzor revealed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, following threats by the family of Edoukumor to produce her.

He said: “On that 9th of October she booked a ride at Eastern By-Pass (in Port Harcourt).

“I took her to Harmony Estate at Eliozu.

“When I got to the estate, I parked because you cannot enter the estate without the authorisation of someone inside.

“So when the lady (Elizabeth) got the permission to enter, I entered the estate and parked at the residence she was going to.

“She offloaded her bags because she came with some goods, paid me in cash and I drove off.

“When I entered the estate, I was checked by the security.

“When I was leaving, I was also checked.

“Later that night, a lady called me and was asking whether I picked her (Elizabeth) up from the estate.

“I said no.

“That what I did was to drop her at the estate and left the place.

“After that day, another man called and was asking me question if I heard anything, if she (Elizabeth) made any call that I could remember.

“I told him no, that I didn’t listen to her conversation.

“Since then, I have been getting threatening calls and like the uncle threatening me that I should better bring the girl alive.

“I went to the police station to tell my own side of the story because the calls and threats were becoming too much.”