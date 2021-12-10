Missing girl found butchered in RCCG Pastor’s house, building razed

Aggrieved youths on Tuesday razed a building belonging to a pastor attached to the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Adebun Area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State over a missing seven-year-old girl.

The lifeless body of the girl, simply identified as Demilade, was allegedly found in the house of the RCCG pastor.

It was gathered that the victim, who was sent on an errand, was waylaid and butchered by the daughter of the pastor, who was said to be mentally deranged.

Demilade was said to have been declared missing around 8am on Monday while on an errand to buy pap for her parents and siblings.

The parents of Demilade were said to have raised an alarm when she could not be found.

The situation prompted some residents to organise a search party for Demilade, which later turned out to be unsuccessful.

The development was reported at a nearby Police Station in Adehun Area of Ado-Ekiti by the parents and family friends when the effort to locate Demilade proved abortive.

Speaking on the development, multiple sources, who preferred not to be named, said the victim’s lifeless body was later found at the pastor’s house in the neighbourhood.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Ekiti State Police Command Spokesman, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Abutu stated that the arrest was effected based on the information given by the parents.

He said the alleged culprit is in detention at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

He said: “The dead body of the girl had been recovered and deposited at the morgue.

“The CP had directed that the matter be investigated thoroughly.

“We are studying and extracting information from the suspect in our custody and we shall inform the members of the public about our findings when we are through.”