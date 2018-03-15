Missing final year varsity student found in lover’s embrace – Police

The final year student of Accounting of the Osun State University, Yemi Olaniyan, who went missing after allegedly taking refuge at Ojodu Police Station, Lagos State, has been found.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, the student was found in Osun State in the warm embrace of his girlfriend.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said: “Mr. Yemi Olaniyan, said to be a final year student of Accounting at Osun State University, who purportedly came to Lagos to submit documents at an ICAN office in Lagos and thereafter, allegedly slept at Ojodu Police Station on February 28 2018, has been found. The said Yemi Olaniyan, from available information, never ventured into Lagos. He had all these while been gallivanting and junketing with his girlfriend in Osogbo the Osun State capital. The pleasure loving kid is presently cooling his heels in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS), in Osogbo. Further development on this would be communicated as usual.”

Olaniyan’s father, Oyelode, however, said his son is with the Department of State Services in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Oyelode said: “DSS operatives found Yemi in Ilorin, Kwara State and he is still with them. When we declared him missing, I and the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University also reported his missing at the DSS office in Osogbo. And then, they had been searching until with us until they finally found him.

“When I spoke with Yemi, he told us that on the day, he called disclosing that he was at the Ojodu Police Station, he actually slept at Berger Motor Park. According to him, he met someone and explained to the person that he was out of cash and needed to return to Osun State. The person offered to take him to Ibadan Motor Park, Oyo State. When he got there, his phone battery went off. He couldn’t reach anyone.

“In fact, he doesn’t have my phone number and that of his mother off hand. He met another helper, who assisted him to Ilorin, Kwara at Ibadan. He agreed to go to Kwara State because it was not far to his school. That was what he has told us for now. But in all, I don’t believe that what happened to my son was ordinary.”

Oyelode said is is a very good and very quiet person, adding that what took his son to Lagos was very important to the students of the school.