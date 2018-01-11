Missing drug containers: NDLEA responds to Saraki’s query 

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Colonel Muhammadu Abdallah (retd), has responded to the allegations of missing containers impounded by the agency raised by some stakeholders during the Senate Roundtable On Substance Abuse held in Kano City last December.

The response was as a result of a directive by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, that a formal report on the incident as raised by some stakeholders should be submitted for the Senate’s consideration.

A lecturer at Bayero University Kano, Dr. Bala Muhammad, had at the roundtable alleged that containers containing Tramadol and other restricted drugs were impounded in January 2016, July and November 2017 could neither be accounted for by the NDLEA, while suspects arrested in connection with the illegal importation were allegedly set free.

Based on the allegation, the President of the Senate directed the chairman of the NDLEA to within two weeks submit a comprehensive report on the incidents to the Senate.

Saraki said: “This should not be swept under the carpet. Certainly someone or some people must face the wrath of the law. We must not continue this way. We will ensure that those involved and their collaborators are punished according to our laws.”