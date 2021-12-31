Missing £400: FAAN faults traveler’s claim; declares allegation not true

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has described allegation by a traveler against two officials of the Aviation Security over conniving and pilfering the sum of £400 from the traveler’s wallet as untrue.

Recall that a traveler, Olakunle Tayo Fapohunda, had alleged that two officials of Aviation Security connived, and pilfered the sum of £400 from his wallet, while going through the scanning machine on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, enroute London Heathrow on a Virgin Atlantic flight,

However, in a statement signed by the FAAN, General Manager, Corporate Affairs Henrietta Yakubu, the agency disclosed that it has thoroughly investigated the allegation, but found it to be untrue, as none of the two officers touched the tray as clearly shown by the airport CCTV footage.

“The only person who touched the tray was a NAHCO staff, who was immediately behind him, and only pushed the tray forward to create space for her bag to come out of the x-ray machine. We were able to clearly establish that throughout Mr. Olakunle’s movement within the screening point; nobody removed anything from his tray.

“While we appreciate this feedback and will like to express our appreciation to him for same, we will like to state that the Aviation Security Corp is a disciplined Corp, that has consistently recovered and returned many items forgotten or lost by passengers over the years.

“Although, we are mindful of the fact that it is not impossible to have a few bad eggs within the Corp, we will like to assure you that the Authority does not condone such acts of indiscipline, and we have conducted this investigation with utmost care and due diligence” Yakubu restated.

“We are open to making the contents of the CCTV footage available to Mr. Olakunle in case he wants to see it” FAAN pledges.

While advising all stakeholders to be careful with making public unsubstantiated allegations because as such acts, FANN Spokesperson noted are capable of destroying the lives and careers of those involved, the agency reassure passengers that the country’s airports are safe and secure, pledging that its officers will continue to discharge their obligations efficiently and professionally.