Missing 20-year-old who could not remember her details reunited with family

The missing 20-year-old lady, Precious Leonard, who could only recollect her name and age, has been reunited with her family.

The Eagle Online had on October 23, 2022 reported the story of the missing lady who was found wandering in Lagos.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Leonard could not remember anything apart from her name and age.

Hundeyin tweeted on his Twitter handle: “She cannot remember anything but her name and age.

“She is currently with the police, safe.

“Kindly share this information with her family and friends to enable them get reunited.”

A few hours after the tweet went viral, Hundeyin announced she has been reunited with her family.

He tweeted: “She is reunited with her family!

“Thank you @taymietopee_x for reaching out.

“Thank you Twitter NG for the retweets.”

