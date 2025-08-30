Misinformation about FG’s achievements worrisome – NOA DG

The Director-General (DG) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has expressed concern over the spread of misinformation about the various positive achievements of the Federal Government.

Issa-Onilu said this at a news conference on Friday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to inaugurate the nationwide enlightenment campaign of the government.

The campaign focuses on Government Policies, National Values, Security Awareness, Disaster Preparedness, and National Identity.

The DG, represented by Ayisola Olowoyo, the agency’s Director of Human Resources at the NOA headquarters in Abuja, urged Nigerians to always seek information from credible sources.

According to him, recent surveys and field reports by the agency showed gaps in awareness, harmful practices, and misinformation that threaten the country’s unity, safety, and progress.

He said that the agency would engage in an aggressive campaign to provide Nigerians with accurate and accessible information on key government initiatives.

Issa-Onilu said: “We will bring accurate, accessible information on key government initiatives, from the students’ loan scheme to infrastructure, social investment, and job creation, to the doorsteps of every Nigerian.

“Democracy can only thrive when citizens are well-informed about government achievements and actively engaged.

“The enlightenment is a coordinated national awakening that will touch the very heart of the country’s identity, safety, values, and development.

“The agency will also engage Nigerians on flood mitigation and disaster awareness, national security awareness, national values reorientation for students against extreme sign-out practices, the Nigerian Identity Project, and the National Symbols campaign.

“I call on the media, our traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, student bodies, and all community stakeholders to join hands with NOA in this historic mobilisation.”

