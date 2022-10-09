Misgivings as Police may free ‘rapist father’ who impregnated 15-year-old daughter

A serial rapist, Lukman Tiamiyu, has impregnated his 15-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) in Kwara State.



Though Tiamiyu was arrested and detained after his wife reported the abomination he committed, there is the fear in the community that the police may free him.



Tiamiyu, whose ‘bubble busted’ only recently, PRNigeria gathered, has been in the habit of assaulting his daughter sexually, for some time.



He had threatened to even kill her if she dared speak out.



A close relative of the victim (Tiamiyu’s daughter), who asked not to be named, confirmed to PRNigeria that Tiamiyu is a serial rapist and that after previous arrests, he was released without being arraigned in court.



The close relative said: “He has raped so many ladies within Otte community, threatening to kill them if they report him.



“This is apart from the fact that he is a suspect for so many crimes in Lagos State, the reason he fled back to Otte in Kwara State.”



Asked if he is planning to release the rapist-father, the Otte Police Division DPO, one Moses, wondered why he would just set free a suspected criminal in their custody.



He told PRNigeria, in a phone chat, that Tiamiyu is still in detention, and would be arraigned in court soon.



“I will get back to you on the issue,” the police officer assured the PRNigeria reporter.