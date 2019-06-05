Nnamdi Nwafor, the Coach of Miserere FC from New Layout, has expressed the confidence that the club will excel in the ongoing Enugu State League after watching his team humble Divine Stars FC from Ezeagu 3-1.

Nwafor expressed the hope in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Tuesday after his team defeated Divine in their first group stage match at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Onyedika Egbo opened scores for Miserere in the first minute of the match but Kingsley Ibe levelled scores in the 15th minute to end the first 45 minutes one goal apiece.

Ngwu Timothy made it 2-1 for Miserere after the interval with an assist from super substitute Arinze Nwadei in the 67th minute.

Nwadei again provided another assist to Ebuka Nwune and he made no mistake in finishing well to increase the margin to 3-1.

Speaking after the match, Nwafor told NAN that he was not satisfied with his team’s performance in the first half.

He said: “We started to play our game in the second stanza of the match, I was not impressed with the first 45 minutes.

“My target is to be there in the final and I know that all the teams are looking forward to that and from there anything can happen.

“I introduced Nwadei after the interval with the aim of creating chances and he did not disappoint.”

He further said that Nwadei created lots of chances in the match but expressed dismay that only two were converted.

He said: “The two goals in the second half came from Nwadei’s assist and we are going to work on taking our chances in every match.”

He said that their next match would be tougher, adding that it would pay them to take all their chances.

Nwafor said: “This is our second time participating in the state league and I believe that we will not come short of anything than the final.”

He lauded the performance of Divine Stars, saying that they improved a lot from their last match in which Flying Angels whipped them 7-0.

Meanwhile, Strikers FC showed Proda FC the way out with a lone goal scored in the 76th minute of the encounter by Emeka Nworie.

Proda FC played out 1-1 with Inter FC on Sunday in Group A, which comprises three teams.