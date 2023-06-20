Miscreants attack Lagos Task Force members seeking to arrest man driving against traffic

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce on routine patrol of the metropolis were on Monday attacked by suspected miscreants who tried to forcefully release the driver of a Chevrolet vehicle that was caught driving against traffic (One-Way) along Meiran Road.

The thugs, numbering about 20, conveyed themselves in a Danfo bus and brandished various types of harmful weapons.

They tried to intimidate the officers who were carrying out their legitimate duty along that axis.

Speaking on the incident at the headquarters of the Agency, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that he has been on the trail of a particular miscreant who calls himself Fashola, adding that the same individual was the one who led the team of thugs to disrupt the peace and tried to prevent his officers from carrying out their legitimate duties.

Jejeloye said: “We have gotten several reports about this thug called Fashola and today he is in our custody for obstruction of Justice.

“My officers and men who were in the process of arresting a man who drove his Chevrolet vehicle on one way suddenly noticed that Fashola had quickly mobilised thugs to prevent them from taking him down to the office.

“The officials applied the required amount of force to douse the situation and arrested the ring leader of the gang and two others.

“We are on the trail of the rest who escaped and we will ensure that they are arrested and brought to book.”

The Chairman further stated that none of his officials were injured during the fracas and neither was any of the suspected thugs as erroneously reported by passers by.

The officers controlled the environment and tactically fired teargas canisters into the gathering of the miscreants to dislodge them and arrest a few of them.

Jejeloye added: “We have been tested on many occasions but we always come out superior due to our tactical advantage and orientation.

“No amount of resistance put up by mischief makers would be enough to deter us from carrying out the lawful duty of protecting lives and property and ensuring that Lagos is safe and secure.”

The Chairman sounded a note of warning to others who might try to emulate the actions of the miscreants, stating that they would only end in disappointing themselves as any one found trying to stand in the way of the law would have to contend with the law.

Jejeloye stated that the three suspected miscreants would be brought before the Magistrate for offences bothering on public disturbance, obstruction of Justice, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and a lot more.

The driver of the vehicle would also be made to face the full wrath of the law.