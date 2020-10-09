The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of 10 Senior Police Officers and demotion of nine others over misconduct.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the commission also approved punishment or severe reprimand for eight officers, reprimand for 10 and letter of warning to three other officers.

Ani, however, said another three officers were exonerated.

He said the decision was reached at the 9th Plenary Meeting of the commission held in September.

The commission’s spokesman said 43 cases of misconduct were treated at the meeting.

According to him, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, two Superintendents of Police, three Deputy Superintendents of Police and four Assistant Superintendents of Police were dismissed.

He said the commission also directed the prosecution of six of the officers: one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs.

Ani said: “The dismissed ACP, Magaji Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public officer, disobedience to lawful order, discreditable conduct, unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.

“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public officer.

“The other dismissed SP, Mallam Taluwai was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public officer.”

According to Ani, the three dismissed DSPs are Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Irene and Theresa Nuhu, while the ASPs are Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Ogheneruona.

He said the commission also approved the compulsory retirement of SP Talba Mohammed for acts unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty.

Ani said the rank of Muhammad Sani Muhammad was reduced from CSP to SP for unruly behaviour, gross insubordination, gross misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a senior police officer.

He said the rank of John Oluwarotimi was also reduced from SP to DSP, while the ranks of Mustapha Abubakar, Godwin Agbo and Hassan Hamidu were reduced from DSP to ASP.

Ani said the ranks of Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka and Anode Christopher were also reduced from ASP to Inspector.

He said the commission would continue to ensure that police officers were held accountable for their actions and inactions with disciplinary cases treated with the required diligence and urgency.

He said this was to ensure that those found culpable were punished accordingly, while the innocent ones were allowed to move on with their career progression.