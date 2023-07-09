Misconduct: CP, others sacked, demoted, compulsorily retired

828 828

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three Senior Police Officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

Ikechukwu Ani, PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Ani said the commission also approved a reduction in rank of nine other officers, including a Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the commission took the decisions during its 21st Plenary Meeting, presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the Commissioner representing the Judiciary.

Ani said Ogunbiyi presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, who later joined via Zoom.

The PSC spokesman said the commission also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

He added that the commission approved the posthumous promotion of late Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police 2 for acts of gallantry.

Ani said the commission also reinstated a dismissed officer, Inspector Augustina Oko, with effect from the date she was dismissed.

He added: “The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 18 others and directed that letters of warning be given to two other officers.

“The commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion of Mr Woke Kingsley to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and reinstatement of Mr Anaele Onuoha, a Chief Superintendent of Police, in compliance with a court judgment.”