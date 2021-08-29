Miracle Crew wins Abuja Mega Street Dance Battle

A dance group, known as ‘Miracle crew’, has emerged the winner of the first edition of the Abuja Mega Street Dance Battle.

The Abuja Mega Street Dance Competition is a talent show created to give young people on the streets of Nigeria opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Miracle Crew, which comprised three talented dancers, beat three other contestants: `Dimension’, ‘The Virgin Boy’ and ‘Charles’, to cart home a cash prize of N100,000, at the shimmering Grand Finale, held on Saturday night in Abuja.

The 10 contestants who auditioned for the show were selected, but only four showed up for the competition.

Master Divine Uche, a 14-year- old boy, and key dancer of the group, won the heart of the judges by his splendid performance and was selected to compete with one of the contestants, Charles, for the final.

Uche was declared winner, as he excited the audience with his God-given talent and unique dance styles, which earned him accolades from judges and the audience.

An ecstatic Uche said words were not sufficient to express his joy for emerging winners of the competition.

“I am overwhelmed with joy. Getting to this stage today was not easy. I thank the organisers for giving us the opportunity to pursue our dreams and showcase our hidden talents.

“I really thank God for everything because He is the one that gave us this victory. To Him alone be all the glory, and I am grateful.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my crew for the tireless efforts they put for us to win,” Uche said.

Miss Bright Igwe, CEO of Ladi Bee Royal Empire (LBRE), organisers of the event, in her remarks, said the competition was a platform for dancers to showcase their talents for global recognition.

Igwe said the competition was aimed at promoting street dancing in order to facilitate easy recognition and harnessing of talents.

She said she was inspired to create opportunities for young people, and so thought encouraging talented dancers was one of such platforms.

“I believe that some young people on the streets have the passion for dancing, but are not being given the opportunity to actualise their dreams.

“Our aim is to help people from their little beginning, as it is the main reason why it is called ‘street battle’.

“We try to bring together people from the street for empowerment, so they could make the right decision.

“This is a platform for promoting and raising talented teeming youths into reaching enviable heights in their field of expertise and career,” she said.

Igwe commended the Miracle Crew for its outstanding performance, and encouraged the group to keep up the tempo.

Mr Obinna Nwaka, Director General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), an NGO, commended the organisers for coming up with such an idea.

Nwaka, a special guest/award recipient at the event, said the competition was a showcase of cultural heritage, National integration, as well as exposure of young talents in the dancing profession.

“We are happy to witness this kind of historic event in Abuja, which is meant for the youths to showcase their talents.

“The purpose is for them to also be discovered by notable artistes so that they can promote and assist them to further their career in dancing.”

He urged the competitors to take the judges’ opinion as one of the key ways of improving their performance.

“Accept defeat and deem it fit to congratulate your fellow contestants that emerged winners,” he added.

Mrs Lucy Akaedu, CEO, OLucee Brand, commended the organisers for the wonderful initiative.

Akaedu, a celebrity, judge, and awardee of the event, said the content and idea of the competition was to encourage young people, who loved dancing, but did not have a platform to showcase their talent.

She commended the judges for the good job, noting that with so much talents competing, choosing a winner was not an easy task.

Akaedu urged the winners not to relent in the pursuit of their goals, but to keep pushing until they achieved their desired height.

There were awards for business people and celebrities who had contributed to the entertainment industry.

Awards were given to Kenneth Okonkwo, a veteran actor, Mr Chukwudi Okereke, Manager of Peka Park and Gardens, as well as Nwaka and Akaedu.