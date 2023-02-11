‘Miracle baby’ still being cared for in hospital in northern Syria

Aya, the so-called “miracle baby” who was born under the rubble after this week’s devastating earthquake destroyed her home in northern Syria is still recovering in the hospital.

Reports on Friday said several people had come forward to adopt her.

“My wife is breastfeeding little Aya,” her attending physician and hospital manager Khaled Attiyeh told dpa.

The couple has a four-month-old daughter of their own, as well as a three-year-old son.

“My priority is for her to get well,” added Attiyeh, from al-Jihan hospital in the northern city of Afrin.

The doctor stressed that Aya was recovering day by day but remained hospitalised.

He said that nobody had approached him to adopt her.

He said: “So, far there have been claims from distant relatives, but nothing is concrete yet.

“The decision rests in the hands of the authorities in charge.”

The doctor told dpa that he was covering all the child’s expenses, noting that the girl had lost most of her close relatives.

According to the rescue teams, Aya’s mother died under the rubble shortly after giving birth.

Her father and four siblings also died in the disaster.

The family lived in a town near the Turkish border that was badly hit by Monday’s earthquakes.

They had previously fled from the province of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.

Aya was given her name by the hospital staffers who were attending to her.

In a picture sent by the doctor to dpa, Aya appeared healthy and peacefully asleep.

