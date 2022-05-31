MIPAD, MultiChoice collaborate to host Hollywood creatives at AMVCA8

The just-concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was indeed a refreshing departure from the usual as Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, hosted an 8-day celebration of African film and TV talent, culture, fashion, and technology with several well-attended events marking the occasion. The event, held from 7th -to 14th of May 2022, is an award show that recognizes and celebrates outstanding African film and TV industry achievementsth -14th of May 2022, is an award show that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the African film and TV industry.

One of the delightfully unique features of this year’s edition was the collaboration with the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) team to host guests from Hollywood as part of efforts to build international partnerships in film. In attendance were A-list actor/director, Tasha Smith (Why did I Get Married), as well as renowned producer and Head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio, Sidra Smith. They were also joined by Bayo Akinfemi of the popular TV show, Bob Hearts Abishola, Brandon Micheal Hall of the God Friended Me series, and Hollywood Director, producer, writer, and New York film Academy lecturer, Grant Housley of Paramount Pictures.

For over 5 years, MIPAD has recognized high achievers of African descent around the world and in 2021, they particularly focused on creatives doing excellent work in film. MIPAD has also continued to serve as a connecting platform for people of African descent across 50 countries, fostering strategic and profitable partnerships for the advancement of the collective.

“MIPAD is always seeking opportunities to connect people across continents and industries, especially those of African descent. We believe in the exponential power of coming together for growth, development, and innovation. We know there is so much that Hollywood and the African film industry can share and learn from their unique experiences. So MIPAD is happy to facilitate such a powerful partnership along with MultiChoice,” says Kamil Olufowobi, the Chief executive officer of MIPAD who himself is called the ‘conchologist’; a name he has once again excellently embodied.

MIPAD’s Global Director for Content, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, who moderated the Digital Content Creation panel said, “We are excited to be a part of this important collaboration because it’s a firm stride towards closing the divide between the international film community and the African industry. We’re looking forward to seeing more talent partnerships, learning opportunities, cultural education, and growth in the art and craft of storytelling in the coming years.”

Mr. Grant Housley sat on the Digital Content Creators panel alongside Nigerian creators such as Kiekie, Mr. Macaroni, Elozonam, and OloriSupergal as they discussed the future of digital content creation, and shared his wealth of experience and unique American perspective.

The international team also had the opportunity to engage their Nigerian counterparts in crucial industry chats at the Hollywood meets Nollywood brunch. Renowned actress and founder of TSAW Acting Academy, Tasha Smith, announced that she would be giving 20 actors and actresses full scholarships to the academy.

Speaking on the collaboration with MIPAD, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of this year’s week-long event saying, “MultiChoice is delighted to have received support from MIPAD to invite A-list Hollywood talents to experience the magic and progress being made in the African film and TV industry. This would undoubtedly unlock more channels for international collaborations to thrive.”

As a corollary, MIPAD is also putting together a group of Nigerian delegates who will be attending the BET Awards in Los Angeles and the Essence Festival in New Orleans, both happening next month. To join the delegation, interested individuals should note that the Hollywood trip packages are limited, and interest should be indicated on or before Friday, May 27, 2022. Intending delegates promptly contact MIPAD Chief operating officer, Mr. Tope Esan via [email protected], or through the official phone lines, +1 (917) 256 9940 [email protected], or through the official phone lines, +1 (917) 256 9940 and +2348063051991 for more details on available packages.