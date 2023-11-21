Minority Leadership Crisis: Senator dares Akpabio to suspend him

There was uproar in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday as the representative of Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Tony Nwoye, dared the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to suspend him from following the exclusion of the Labour Party from minority leadership positions of the Senate, but rather seemingly favoured the People’s Democratic Party.

Akpabio had named Osita Nwagu of the PDP to replace Darlington Nwokwocha, who was removed by Court of Appeal.

However, Senator Nwoye, who was dissatisfied with the announcement of Senator Nwagu, rose during the session to challenge the Senate president.

ALSO READ:

Dr. Diaso’s death: NMA speaks on suspected stalling of probe

My brothers used voodoo to bring me back to Nigeria from US, I’ve been wandering for eight years — Man + Video

Foreign shipping firms lifting crude oil must comply with Nigeria’s tax laws — FIRS

The visibly angry Nwoye asked Akpabio: “Are we your slaves?

“The way you were elected is the way we were elected.

“The highest is you can suspend me.”

This led to rowdiness in the chamber, which took about three minutes to bring under control.