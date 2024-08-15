Minor remanded for allegedly stabbing two siblings

A 12-year-old boy was on Tuesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for allegedly stabbing two brothers.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 10, 2024 at 8am at Omi Olori Area in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to him, the defendant assaulted two brothers: Toheeb Adeitan and Tajudeen Adeitan, by beating and stabbing them on their hands and shoulders.

Oriyomi added that the defendant willfully and maliciously damaged a Vivo mobile phone worth N19,000, belonging to Basiri Adeitan, the father of the two brothers.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 181(d),186 and 421, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, adding that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, in a bench ruling, said that the defendant was a juvenile and would be tried at a Juvenile court.

He, therefore, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Juvenile home.

Adeosun adjourned the case until August 16 for mention.

