The police on Thursday arraigned a 17-year-old boy, in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, sitting in Nasarawa State for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N253,000.

The police charged the defendant, who resides at Tipper Garage, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with criminal conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Samuel Okoro, told the court that the complainant, Ene Ode of Mararaba reported the matter at the Sani Abacha police station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State on September 22.

The complainant alleged that sometime in August, the defendant conspired with one Idi Danfulani, dishonestly stole his Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N253,000.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime and all efforts to recover the motorcycle failed.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum..

Shekarau adjourned the case until October 16, for hearing.