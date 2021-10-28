Minna-Bida road: PDP challenges Sani Bello to explain huge loan approvals, NNPC takeover

Following the approval of the dualization of the Minna-Bida road by the Federal Executive Council, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress Government led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to explain what it wants to do with the earlier loans secured for the road repair.

The party asked the state governor to come clear and explain the “incoherent communication from the Niger State Government in the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) $181million loan, $86.6million approval, Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) takeover,” saying “it is assuming another dimension.”

The PDP in a statement signed by its Chairman Barrister Tanko Beji and made available to journalists on Thursday charged the Niger state government to channel billions of Naira earlier earmarked for the Minna-Bida to clear backlog of salaries of workers, pensioners and for other infrastructural development that had suffered neglect.

This is coming barely two days after the takeover of Federal roads by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to fix 21 federal roads at N621billion to include the Minna-Bida road.

Beji noted that “before the expiration of the PDP’s administration in Niger state, the then Government sought for a loan of $181 million from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to dualize the Minna- Bida road for ease of movement and expand the economic activities flowing from Southern part of the country to up north.

“This loan didn’t come in before the coming of the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led APC administration in the State”.

He said, ever since, it has been from one story to the other, adding that “in 2019, Governor Sani Bello confirmed the existence of the loan request but said the funds were yet to be received, yet the contract for rehabilitation of Bida- Minna road single lane was awarded at the sum of N24billion; till date, work done is below pass mark.”

Accordingly, he said, “we are advising the Niger state APC Government led by Governor Sani Bello, that with the takeover by NNPC, all funds related to or budgeted or sourced for the purpose of the “dualization” “upgrade” or “rehabilitation” whichever may be suitable should be used for the purpose of clearing backlog of salaries of poor workers, pensioners and for other infrastructural development that had suffered neglect since the coming of APC led Government, that is unable to fix common street lights”.

It should be recalled that, the then Commissioner for Works and current Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ibrahim Balarabe had in September, 2018 told newsmen that N2 billion was being spent on reconstruction of the same road.

The PDP Chairman explained that “in September 2021, the APC led Government of Niger State confirmed that $86.6 million (almost N50billion at current exchange rate) had been approved by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for the “upgrading” of the same Minna – Bida road.

“And less than 48 hours ago, the NNPC is now going to “fix” or “take over” the “repairs” of the Minna -Bida road among others listed, and this announcement came from the Federal Executive Council through the Minister of works, Babatunde Raji Fashola”.

Beji said further that “the monotonous confounding communication is deliberate, and the PDP believes it is to confuse the people on the deliberate effort geared at profiteering on the plight of the people that has seen the Minna- Bida road blocked several times by motorists.

“The PDP wishes to alert Nigerlites and Nigerians that, the Minna – Bida road is a very important artery that should not be joked with, but should be dualized as planned by the past PDP administration since funds available to the state and or NNPC would be enough to do so.”