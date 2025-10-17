Ministry speaks on ‘low quality’ work on road project

The Federal Ministry of Works has dismissed worries on the quality of work on the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road reconstruction project.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, stated this position on Thursday in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He spoke when he inspected the level of work by the contractor.

Umahi, represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Ondo State, Engr. Olajide Hussein, said all contractors handling the ministry’s project always follow the engineering designs and specifications given to them.

According to him, the width of the road is a standard 7.3 meter main carriageway, and 2.75 metres shoulder on each side.

He added that the length of the road was 86.43 kilometres, running from Ore through Ondo to Akure with completion period of four years.

He said: “We also saw the viral video and the complainant specifically mentioned the use of wire mesh on the outer shoulders and suggested that the contractor use the same heavy reinforcement here on the carriage where we are standing with the outer shoulders.

“But we need to make some clarifications.

“There is a functional difference between the main carriageway and the outer shoulder.

“So, there are also structural differences in their construction.

“The main carriageway is the central part of the road pavement and it is used for continuous traffic, very heavy traffic loads running constantly.

“We have trailers, trucks, buses, and other kinds of articulated vehicles.

“So it experiences very high flexural stresses and it has to be designed to counter these forces.

“The outer shoulder on the other hand is expected to carry only occasional loads, maybe for diversions, maybe a vehicle breaks down and needs to be removed from the main carriageway to aid continuation of traffic, or for short stops to pick and drop passengers.

“So, it doesn’t experience this continuous axle load and it is designed with minimal reinforcement. ‎

“Now, the use of A142 wire mesh, which you have seen on the outer shoulder, is a standard practice all over the world, in Nigeria, and internationally, it is a standard practice.

“We use the heavy reinforcement, which you can see on the carriageway, because of the flexural stresses, and we use light wire meshes on the outer shoulders because it doesn’t carry as much load as I have explained.

“So if you go to all our single carriageway rigid road constructions nationwide, you will find a similar design.

“It is not peculiar to Ore-Ondo-Akure Road.

“It is not peculiar to Ondo State.

“It is a highway standard found in Nigeria and internationally.”

Umahi said like he assured Nigerians that the road being constructed now would last for 50 years, the ministry was monitoring it adequately and was satisfied so far with the level of work done.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the ministry to delivering durable, safe, and cost-effective road infrastructure across the country.