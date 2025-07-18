Ministry opens condolence registers to honour Buhari

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has formally opened two condolence registers in Abuja in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Head of the Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Mr. Christopher Ugwuegbulam, made this known in a statement issued late on Thursday.

According to Ugwuegbulam, the registers were opened in compliance with the presidential directive to open condolence registers across all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in honour of the late president.

He added that the condolence registers were located on the basement and ground floors of the ministry’s wing of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.). Towers, Central Business District, Abuja.

“Leading the solemn exercise were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr Emeka Vitalis Obi.

“They each took turns to sign the condolence register in tribute to the departed leader.

“They were joined by the directors of departments, heads of units, staff of the ministry, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, and visiting members of the public, who have continued to sign the registers as a mark of honour, solidarity and respect,” he said.

Ugwuegbulam said the opening of the condolence registers offered a reflective space for individuals to express heartfelt sympathies, recount shared memories and offer words of comfort to the nation and the bereaved family.

He said it signified a celebration of the enduring legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, who, beyond serving as president, had also been a former Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

According to him, the ministry stands united with the nation and the international community in mourning the loss of a visionary leader and patriotic statesman, whose contributions to national development, particularly in the petroleum sector, will remain etched in history.

