Ministry of Petroleum warns public on fake appointment letters

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has cautioned the general public to be wary and disregard purported letters of appointment allegedly issued by it.

The caution is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Enefaa Bob-Manuel on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Gabriel Aduda.

The Ministry, particularly disclaimed a letter appointing Collins Nwankwo as Chairman, Joint Task Force on Illegal Bunkering.

“The attention of the management of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been drawn to some fake letters circulating in the public space on purported appointments made by the ministry into so-called special task force on illegal bunkering.

“This is to inform the general public that the ministry has not issued any letter of appointment nor set up a committee to appoint anyone as Chairperson of the alleged position.

“Such letters being circulated and given to certain individuals should be disregarded; we advise any member of the public issued with such letters to report to the police immediately for further investigations,” the statement said.