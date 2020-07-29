The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on Wednesday announced the release of a comprehensive schedule for various National Examinations for exit classes starting from August 17 to November 18.

The Minister’s Spokesman, Ben Goong, said in a statement in Abuja that Nwajiuba made the announcement after series of meetings with heads of examination bodies in the country.

Nwajiuba said the West African Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination would start on August 17, while the National Business and Technical Examination Board examinations would start on September 21 and end October 15.

According to him, other details of the schedule indicate that Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations for SS3, conducted by the National Examinations Council will start on the October 5 and end on November 18.

Nwajiuba added that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO would start on August 24 and end on September 7.

He further said the National Common Entrance Examination, NECO one-day examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) would hold on October 17 in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.

He said: “The ongoing registration for the NECO (SSCE) will end on September 10 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

”The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies examination will commence on September 23 and end October 17.

”All examination bodies are expected to release details of their examination timetables within seven days,” he said.

Nwajiuba said it was compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date for the one-day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, while also carrying along with them alcohol-based sanitizers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, chaired by Nwajiuba, was attended by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono; and Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Others were Registrar, NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma; and Registrar, NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe.

Also at the meeting were the Head of NBAIS, Dr. A. Raji; and the Acting Registrar, WAEC, Dr. J.O. Oke.