President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ministries of Defence; Environment; Works and Housing; as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Other Ministers present alongside with the President at the chamber and are expected to make presentations include those of Water Resources, Justice, and Aviation, while the remaining ministers would be participating in the meeting from their respective offices.

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

NAN gathered that a special documentary programme on the efforts being made by the military in tackling security challenges would be presented by the Ministry of Defence during the meeting.