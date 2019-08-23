The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed a video that has gone viral on social media showing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama being chased out of a meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The dismissal of the video is contained in a statement on Friday by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson for the ministry.

The ministry explained that the incident captured in the video took place three years ago at a meeting the minister held at the Nigerian Embassy in Vienna with some members of the Nigerian community in that country.

He said: “The Ministry wishes to unequivocally inform that the incident captured in the video took place three years ago.

“The facts are that at the end of a very pleasant and informative interactive session, a group of no more than five individuals complained vociferously that they had not been given the opportunity to speak.

“The minister in his magnanimity prevailed on the organisers to allow a representative of the group to speak, and the fellow when given the floor, unfortunately proceeded to make incoherent declarations against the unity of the Nigeria.

“The minister in his response condemned the glorification of conflict and told them that they were too young to appreciate the traumatic horrors of violent conflict as witnessed during the Nigerian Civil War.

“One of the young men took exception to the minister’s peaceful disposition and got more agitated and vocal.

“At which point the minister was ushered out of the meeting room as the meeting had already ended.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister took office on August 21 following his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari and has yet to embark on any foreign trip since hie reappointment.