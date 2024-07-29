Minister’s team attacked by staff, students + Video, photos

A team sent by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, to mediate in the crisis at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State has been attacked by staff and students of the school.

The Eagle Online recalls that the staff and their Provost, Dr. Wahab Azeez, had been at loggerheads for over three months.

This has resulted in Azeez being denied the use of his office by the staff.

In response to the crisis, Mamman on Monday sent a team from the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja to mediate in the crisis.

However, on arrival, the team was said to have been attacked by angry staff aided by some students.

In the process, five vehicles and the residence of the Provost were damaged.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said 32 persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police: “For over three months, staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka locked out their Provost, depriving him use of his office.

“A team set up by the Minister of Education arrived the school today to mediate the ongoing impasse.

“However, staff of the college aided by students attacked the team from Abuja, damaging over five vehicles and the Provost’s official quarters.

“Not done, the rioting staff and students also blocked all entrances in and out of the college.

“The police arrived the scene and restored normalcy after being attacked with stones and sachets of water by the rioters.

“Meanwhile, thirty-two suspects have been arrested while men of the Nigeria Police Force from Area Command, Surulere remain on ground to ensure that the restored peace remains intact.”

