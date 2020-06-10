President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the fourth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ministries of Interior, Police and Niger Delta Affairs are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

NAN reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and nine Ministers joined the President at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja for the meeting.

Other Ministers are participating in the meeting from their respective offices.

The Ministers at the Council Chamber included those of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Power, Sale Mamman; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; and the Minister of State, Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

NAN gathered that Dingyadi would make a special presentation to the Council on security developments across the country.