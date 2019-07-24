Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, says it is a privilege for any of the nominees on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list to have been chosen to serve.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Enugu, Nnamani observed that the president had discharged his executive rights by choosing those that would work closely with him in any capacity.

He said: “When the president of a country chooses anyone that he wishes to work with, if you are a loyal party man, you have to respect the choice and our expectation is for them to justify the reason they are selected.”

He also applauded the re-nomination of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Nnamani described Onyema as a humble technocrat whose international contacts, exposure and versatility had helped in restoring the pride of the country in the comity of nations.

Also, former Secretary to the Government of Enugu State Onyemuche Nnamani, observed that party members in Enugu State were happy about the re-nomination of Onyeama.

He said: “To us in Enugu, the nomination is both on merit and a reward for hard work as one of the finest diplomats in Africa; we have been celebrating with the news of his re-nomination.’’

He also said that Onyeama, with his wealth of experience and humility had the capacity to make the party popular in the South East region.