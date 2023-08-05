Ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani apologies to Senators for calling them ‘moron’

A ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Bosun Tijani has apologized to the Senate over calling Senators of Federal Republic of Nigeria “morons” in 2021 on Twitter post.

Bosun Tijani who appeared before the Senate for screening also tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

Trouble started for Dr. Tijani after addressing the Senate, Senator Fatai fired the first shot when he confronted him with the old tweet.

Buhari said, “On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

He, therefore, asked the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport.

ALSO READ:

Apologizing before the lawmakers after he was asked to respond to the issues raised, Dr. Tijani said that he tweeted out of anger due to a frustrating experience he had at the Chinese embassy some.years ago.

Senators Adeola Solomon and Ishaku Abbo defended the nominee, saying he tweeted out of love for the country and begged their colleagues to forgive his “shortcoming”.

Also, Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, said the nominee spoke for his generation but urged young Nigerians to learn from Tijani’s case.

After submission of Senator Bamidele, Dr Tijani thereafter apologized to Senators for calling them “morons” in 2021.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said his apology was accepted.

“We are all fathers and we cannot throw the baby away with the bath water.

“On behalf of the Senate, I want to accept your apology,” Akpabio said.