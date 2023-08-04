Ministerial nominations: NGO seeks 35 percent affirmative action

A gender-focused NGO, the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to meet the 35 percent of gender inclusion in the appointment of Ministers.

The call is contained in a statement issued by Chief Executive Officer of NWTF, Mufuliat Fijabi, in Abuja.

Fijabi said that the recent announcement of the 47 Ministerial nominees list by Tinubu fell short of the minimum standard for women inclusion.

“Following the earlier presentation of 28 Ministerial nominees list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, we commended President Tinubu for achieving 25 per cent.

“But it is surprising that only nine out of the eventual 47 nominees are women, making it just 19 per cent representation.

“It is critical for this government to uphold its commitment towards gender equality and leverage the untapped potential of women in driving sustainable development and social progress of Nigeria.

“To this end, NWTF encourages President Bola Tinubu to implement affirmative action policies geared towards promoting equal opportunities for women in all political appointments and decision-making.

“This will empower women, ensure their full and effective participation in all spheres of life, towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG),” she said.

She said that the group would continue to advocate for equal representation and opportunities for women in all sectors, including government and leadership roles as a matter of urgency.

Fijabi said that the demand for true representation of women and the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action was backed by the court judgement of April 6, 2022 upholding the National Gender Policy.

According to her, achieving gender parity is not only a matter of fairness but also necessary for effective governance.

“We will continue to engage with various stakeholders to promote inclusive governance and advocate for equitable representation at all levels,” she said.

NWTF is a Civil Society Organization focusing on closing the gender gaps in all levels of governance.

President Tinubu’s first list to the Senate for confirmation, seven women were out of the 28 names.

In his second list submitted Wednesday, two women made the list of 19.

Altogether, there are nine women in Tinubu’s 47 member cabinet, which drops women’s ministerial representation to 19.15 per cent.

NAN reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja on April 6, 2022, ordered the Federal Government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allotting 35 percent of appointments in the public sector to women.

Nine civil society organisations had filed the suit against the Nigerian government on August 24, 2020, seeking the implementation of the 35 percent Affirmative Action in appointments of women into public office.

The plaintiffs include: Women Empowerment & Legal Aid (WELA) Initiative, Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), International Federation of Women Lawyers, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD -West Africa).

The rest are: Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), Women In Politics Forum (WIPF), 100 Women Lobby Group and YIAGA Africa.

Delivering his judgement in the suit, Justice Donatus Okorowo, agreed with the plaintiff that Nigerian women had been subjected to various forms of discrimination concerning appointments into key positions of government.

The judge dismissed the preliminary objection of the federal government’s lawyer, Terhemba Agbe, who had argued that the plaintiff’s case did not disclose any cause of action.

Referencing Section 42 of the Nigerian constitution as it relates to the suit, the judge upheld the plaintiff’s contention to the effect “that of all the 44 ministries, there are only about six female gender, and that the situation is worse in other MDAs and agencies.”

Justice Okorowo noted that the defendant, by its conduct, insinuates that there are no competent and reliable women that should be appointed to “stop the apparent male dominance as witnessed in the appointments” of men into key government positions.

”I agree with their (plaintiff) contention that this cannot be possible out of 70 million women in Nigeria,” Okorowo said in that judgement.

The judge held that the then Attorney-General of the Federation (Abubakar Malami) who was the sole defendant in the case, “failed to disprove the material allegations contained in the affidavit, and led no credible evidence to debunk material evidence of the plaintiff.”