A civil society organisation in Nigeria that Works Movement on Friday expressed dissatisfaction at the number of women in the ministerial list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for screening.

Olayemi Olaniyi, the group Convener, told News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the number of women on the list was ‘too small’ for a government that promised inclusive governance.

Olaniyi said: “We expected at least 30 per cent women representation in the proposed cabinet, especially in a world where barriers of gender are becoming dismantled.

“Governance is enriched when women are given good representation and nations are poorer if they fail to tap the full potential of half of its population.

“Having about seven women out of 43 is very low and not a fair representation of women in this government.”

Olaniyi said that good and fair representation of women and their participation in governance were part the ways to deepen democracy.

According to her, there can be no real democracy when half of the population does not have good or fair participation in governance.

She said: “A country serious about equitable and sustainable development will ensure good participation of women in governance.

“As we aim for a stable democracy, higher levels of women representation in government should be our priority as a nation.

“If we are to build sustainable routes out of poverty, women must be full beneficiaries and contributors to the country’s progress.”

NAN reports that Buhari sent the list of nominated ministers to the Senate on Tuesday for screening.

Out of the 43 nominees, seven are women.

They are: Sharon Ikeazor, Zainab Ahmed, Gbemisola Saraki, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Sadiya Farouk, Mariam Katagun and Pauline Tallen