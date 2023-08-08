Ministerial Appointment: Again, Islamic scholars reject El-Rufai

The Coalition of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to swear in former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as minister in the interest of justice, fairness, peace and stability of the country.

The Director of Education Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation who addressed journalists in Bauchi on behalf of the clerics, Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, asked Tinubu to tread with caution and not to swear in unjust politicians with questionable character.

He said the nomination of El-Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was injustice to Qur’anic memorisers and reciters.

The cleric said, “Now the ball is in the court of Mr President, as Nigerian leader, he should look in to the country with the eyes of Justice, he should look in to the plight of the oppressed, not to succumb to pressure to swear in El-rufai, a man who oppressed Almajirai under his leadership when he was a governor.”

“We demand for justice as a result of injustice, harassment, trauma, and difficulties encountered by our disciples, teachers and many Qur’anic Scholars, when he evacuated our innocent pupils from the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kaduna to unknown destination,

“We want to know our offence, that is why we demand for justice from the federal government because swearing in Elr-ufa’i as minister, we will take it that you are in support of the injustice we suffered in his hand when he was a Governor of Kaduna.

“Now that El-Rufa’i is out of office, we demand for justice rather than for the government to contemplate making him a minister. Any government that prides itself on carrying all along with justice and fairness should not be seen to patronise the likes of the former governor of Kaduna State.

“We hope that President Tinubu will come out clean on the El-Rufai issue, by ensuring justice to the people he oppressed when he was a Governor, at that time he had immunity and we don’t want to heat the tension in the interest of peace considering the large followers of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi,” he added.