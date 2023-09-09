Minister welcomes Akeredolu, appreciates God for his health

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his return to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Akeredolu just returned to work after a three-month medical leave.

This was contained in a statement by Alao Babatunde, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister, on Saturday in Akure.

Tunji-Ojo stated that the return of the Governor was not just a testament of his strength, resilience and will, which the majority admire him for, but also a proof of God’s faithfulness over his life.

He said: “The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.

“As you formally resume duties, I pray our state witnesses more development under your watch.”