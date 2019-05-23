Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, had called on Nigerians to patronise Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited and NextTv as they prepare to make satellite television affordable by all.

Shittu made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of NIGCOMSAT, NextTv satellite Direct to Home platform.

The platform is a joint venture partnership between Nigus International, NIGCOMSAT and China Great Wall Industry Corporation.

He said that NIGCOMSAT and NextTv were set to take satellite television to the next level.

To that end, he urged Nigerians to patronise the initiative.

He said: “I appeal that this message is taken to the home of all Nigerians that investment and patronage would serve them better and cheaper.”

Additional advantage is the fact that the Chinese are partnering with us.

Shittu said that NIGCOMSAT was a big business which when the right investment it would become the biggest businesses enterprise of the Federal Government.

He said that at the moment, the country had the misfortune of patronising foreign companies when NIGCOMSAT could do what other similar organisations were doing.

He said: “We must congratulate NextTv for coming to assist NIGCOMSAT to do what government ought to have done.

“Before now, my appeal to NIGCOMSAT management was for them to look for foreign direct investment.

“I want to assure NIGCOMSAT and NextTv that they have the support of the Federal Government in what they are doing.”

Bimbos Alale, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, said that the partnership which began in 2018 was to improve Internally Generated Revenue of the organisation.

Alale said that NIGCOMSAT and NextTv had worked together to revolutionise not just the TV but also the Over the Top applications.

Malam Ado Ibrahim, Managing Director of NextTv said it was an honour for him as a Nigerian to be able to create what the present administration had been trying to do which is the Private Public Partnership.

Ibrahim said that the NIGCOMSAT/ NextTv collaboration had brought about something significant to the communication sector.

He said that with more than 140 channels, NextTv would take Nigerian entertainment to the rest of the world and bring the rest of the world to Africa’s rich culture.