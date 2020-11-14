The Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, on Saturday urged the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists to advocate for good governance of the country.

Tallen made the call at a three day 10th triennial delegates conference of NAWOJ tagged “Female Journalists in Contemporary Nigeria” in Minna, Niger.

“You should advocate for good governance, security and good health system through your job,” she said.

She said that the measure would bring about the development of the country.

The minister advised the women journalists to give priority to gender-based issues concerning women in order to give them a place in the society.

She enjoined NAWOJ to promote the activities of women in the country through their write ups in order to increase the number of women in politics come 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the conference, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, said that female journalists have the arduous task and obligation of contributing to the building of a new Nigeria that would meet the aspirations of the present and future generations.

Bello who was represented by the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, advised the incoming set of NAWOJ leaders to always defend the rights and privileges of members.

The governor also called on NAWOJ to protect and promote the creation of right opportunities for the less privileged in the society, irrespective of their social class, creed, ethnic or cultural background and gender.

Also, Ifeyinwa Omowole, the outgoing National Chairperson NAWOJ, urged the association to continue to honour female journalists and champion the course of women in the society.

Chief Chris Isiguzo, national president, Nigeria Union of Journalists, promised that the union would support NAWOJ to establish a national secretariat in Abuja.

Earlier, Mary Noel-Berje, the state outgoing Chairperson, NAWOJ, and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the delegates came from the 36 states and FCT.

She said that they would interact, share opinion and add value to their professional careers as well as provide room for change of national leadership through election.