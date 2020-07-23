The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday taunted Hon. James Faleke of the House of Representatives during an investigative hearing.

Faleke is a member of the House adhoc Committee investigating the suspension of the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Ngige while answering questions, had started by saying members of the committee were his younger brothers, except Faleke whom he said might be up to 60.

But Faleke immediately interjected the Minister saying he is over 60 years.

The Minister however replied that Faleke is a small boy, adding that that he is of the same age the Reps member’s mentor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ngige said: “So you are not near my age.

“At least I am seven years older than you.

“I’m the same age with your mentor in Lagos, Asiwaju.

“And I was governor with him at the same time.

“He was a senator, I was a senator.

“I am a two-time minister, he isn’t a minister.”

Faleke the replied Ngige that Tinubu won all his elections.

Ngige replied Faleke again: “Just as you won all your election Kogi State very well.

“And you are now the deputy governor and governor of Kogi State.”

When Faleke told the minister to respond to questions, he said: “I’m responding my friend.

“If you yab me, I yab you 10 times.

“I am a Lagos boy.

“You are just a small boy in Lagos.

“Look at this Mushin boy.

“He’s talking with a VI boy.

“I lived in Victoria Island.

“Look at this Mushin boy from Kogi o.”