The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has advised state Governors and stakeholders to make conscious efforts to make their state investor-friendly.

He disclosed this while delivering a keynote at the launch of the Book of States in Abuja by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

According to Adebayo: “I assure NIPC of the Ministry’s guidance and support to effectively support states to promote, attract and manage domestic and foreign investments.

“I urge the states and stakeholders to take advantage of the initiatives, which are targeted at making the country a destination of choice for investors and making all Nigerian states ‘investor-ready and investor-friendly’.

“We all must collectively work to ensure that Nigeria is properly positioned to provide first-hand information on the abundant opportunities and advantages in our nation for investors to explore.

“These actions will only help us to attract the right investments to Nigeria and improve on our productivity as a nation, create jobs for our people and revenue generation for our country.”