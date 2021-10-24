Minister sues Bash Ali for N5b for defamatory video, others

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has dragged Bash Ali to court for circulating a video online in which he allegedly made defamatory, false and unsubstantiated allegations against his person.

This recent video is irrespective and in disregard of a pending libel suit initiated by the minister claiming damages to the sum of N5 billion against Bash Ali for defamatory allegations made in the past.

Apart from aggravating the previous defamatory acts, in the present video, Bash Ali has threatened violence and disruptive acts against a functional unit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Toyin Ibitoye, the Special Assistant on Multimedia to the minister, “As a responsible public office holder, the Minister will not sit back and allow the threats materialize. If Bash Ali could have the effrontery to make and publicize a video where he not only made allegations against the person of the Hon. Minister, but also threatened to halt the operations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, then, it is compelling that the security agencies are put on alert so as to avoid a future situation of regret where things are taken for granted.

“On a personal note, the Hon. Minister will continue to diligently press his libel claims against Bash Ali and will also seek further remedies that the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria avail him. To this end, he has briefed Bode Olanipekun, SAN of the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co to continue with the prosecution of the case.

The statement urged members of the “public to disregard this latest antics which is in continuation of a pattern from Bash Ali against two past Ministers of Youth and Sports Development and the current one. We also alert media outlets about the risks and consequences of disseminating such false and malicious stories.”