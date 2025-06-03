Minister speaks on claims water released from Kainji, Jebba dams caused Mokwa flood, deaths

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, has dismissed claims suggesting that water release from Kainji and Jebba Dams caused the flooding and deaths in Mokwa, Niger State.

Utsev made the statement on Tuesday during a press conference held in Abuja, where he said the cause was basically by lack of adherence by people in the State to flood warnings.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation extends its heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the Government and the good people of Niger State, especially the affected communities in Mokwa, who have experienced losses, deaths and displacements as a result of this natural disaster.

“I like to emphasize that the flood was not caused by water releases from either the Kainji or Jebba dams and that both dams are intact and safe.

“We commend the immediate response efforts of the Niger State Government, local authorities, and first responders who have been working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the victims.

“The flood in Mokwa town was primarily caused by heavy rainfall due to extreme weather conditions occasioned by Climate change, an emerging Global Phenomenon which overwhelmed local drainage systems.

“Additionally, unregulated buildings and construction activities blocked an ephemeral tributary of River Dingi, a regressive river, a tributary of River Niger, which remains dry almost all year round with flows solely dependent on surface runoff by rainfall.

“The absence of efficient alternative pathways to redirect the excess water further worsened the flood’s impact on the communities.

“Nigerians would recall that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), on the 10th of April 2025 predicted flooding in 19 LGAs of Niger state including Mokwa LGA.”

The minister also referred to the report of 2025 AFO, which indicated that 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas in 33 States and FCT fall within the High Flood Risk Areas, while 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs in 31 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory falls within the Moderate Flood Risk Areas.

The High Flood Risk States are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Federal Capital Territory, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

“Let me take this opportunity to re-echo the key warnings and recommendations from the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

“We had urged and we are still urging states and local governments to act on these early warnings by: Strengthening drainage infrastructure; Relocating vulnerable communities from flood plains; Engaging in sustained public awareness campaigns; and enforcing land-use regulations to prevent encroachment into flood-prone areas.

“The AFO provides a comprehensive overview of the flood risks beyond the LGAs to actual communities, the potential flood prone areas, expected flood levels and recommended adaptation and mitigation measures to minimize flood impact and also highlight how communities can adopt innovative approaches to reduce vulnerability.

“Stakeholders are therefore advised to visit the website/dashboard at (https://nihsa.gov.ng/flood-forecast-dashboard) for detailed information to take proactive measures in adaptation and mitigating flood impacts in their domain.

“This flood event, like many others in recent times, is a stark reminder of the increasing impacts of climate change on our environment and water systems.

“Extreme weather events, including intense rainfall and river flooding, are becoming more frequent and severe across the country and globally.

“These events not only disrupt livelihoods but also challenge the resilience of our infrastructure and environment.

“As a Ministry, we remain fully committed to our mandate of managing the nation’s water resources in a sustainable and climate-resilient manner.

“We call on all stakeholders, government agencies, private sector, civil society organizations, and community leaders, to work together in building safer, more resilient communities.

“Technical personnel from the Ministry; Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority (UNRBDA); and National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) are on ground in Mokwa taking assessments of the cause of the flood in order to come up with an appropriate report,” Utsev said.

