Minister, Senator, others flee as gunmen storm venue of APC Congress

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; representative of Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi; and governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement for the 2019 elections in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, on Saturday scampered for safety as gunmen invaded the venue of the State Congress of the All Progressives Congress.

The incident occurred at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, venue of a factional congress.

The faction loyal to a former Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had scheduled its congress for the venue.

But hardly had some of the dignitaries, including Adegbite and Odebiyi, settled down than the gunmen stormed the venue.

The had to scamper for safety.

However, several vehicles parked in front of the Palace were damaged.