There is the need for stakeholders in the Nigerian Postal Industry to come together and brainstorm on how to enhance efficiency in the industry in line with global best practices.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, made this known at the Courier Services Forum organised by the Nigerian Postal Service, where he engaged stakeholders on moving the industry forward for effective and efficient services to Nigerians.

This was just as the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO, NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, lauded the efforts of the Minister at resolving the face-off, which erupted between NIPOST and courier service operators in the wake of new regulations introduced by the organisation.

The Minister emphasised what he called: “Rule Making Process,” which he called the first step in stakeholders’ engagement.

Pantami regretted that this is lacking in most government agencies.

Making reference to the just concluded United States of America’s general election, the Minister challenged NIPOST to brace up for the similar role the United States Postal Service played in the processing of mail-in-ballots in the future as part of efforts to enhance Nigerian Postal industry in line with Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Pantami called for reversing the zero budget status for NIPOST, which has been the practice for so many years.

This situation has hampered the growth of NIPOST and the postal industry, he said.

The Minister said his role is to promote NIPOST and make it work for the country and the citizens.

In his own remark, the Postmaster General of the Federation praised the Minister for his intervention during the uproar generated with the release of the new regulation of Courier and Logistics business in Nigeria.

Adewusi said the challenges and grey areas between stakeholders have been ironed out through positive engagements.

He commended the Association of Nigeria Courier Operators, Nigeria International Air Courier Association, and MSMEs for their cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of the Courier Operators, Okey Uba, President ANCO, commended the Minister and the Postmaster General for giving them audience during the issues concerning the licenses fees and creating an enabling environment for them to operate.

Uba sought Pantami’s support for the development of the postal sector and improvement of the industry, while he solicited for proper enforcement of the new regulations and to empower NIPOST to carry out policy guidelines for the industry to thrive.

The stakeholders resolved to work harmoniously with the Ministry and NIPOST for social and digital growth of the sub sector of the economy.

