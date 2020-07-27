A strong indication has emerged that the postponed Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for Benin may still hold this year once there is a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic drops.

It was revealed that plans have been concluded for a meeting between the Ministry and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to explore the possibility of Edo 2020 holding.

The Minister said on Monday: “We have submitted our Sports Protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided.

“So very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of Sports in Nigeria.

“There is a possibility that the postponed Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year.”

Dare further disclosed that there are plans to have 20 athletes resume training at the High Performance Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to begin preparations for the Olympics.

This is to enable them get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.