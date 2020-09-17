Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has pledged to support the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in order to engage the youths and fast track Nigeria’s economic development.

The minister made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja at the unveiling of the National Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Hub (BredHub).

He said AI was the way to go in this 21st century as it will inspire the youths to create indigenous solutions to local

challenges using advanced technology concept.

Dare said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will work closely with BredHub and other AI centres to train the youths and produce cutting edge technologies.

“I am confident that a centre like this will provide our youth with opportunities for self -reliance, revenue generation and for

contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria.

“We will empower our youth to become professionals in coding and programming through BredHub.

“I will do my best through my ministry to provide all resources necessary to continue to train them in line with international best practice,” he said.

The minister said he will be discussing with the Ministry of Education on how AI can be introduced into the school curriculum, so that kids can embrace it at a tender age.

He however allayed fears that AI will lead to the loss of jobs as some individuals believe that robots will take over most jobs if AI is embraced.

“Whenever Al is mentioned, many people tend to imagine science fiction stories about robots taking the jobs and ruling the world but I can personally assure you that it isn’t so,” he added.

Earlier, Micheal Ahamefule, Managing Director/CEO of BredHub said the centre was meant to create a hub for young Nigerians to enhance their creativity and innovations for problem solving.

“We are in the 4th industrial revolution where cutting edge technology such as AI and Robotics is fast becoming the order of the day.

“We need to grow in line with these advance technologies in order to solve our daily problems and contribute to the economic development of our nation,” he said.

Ahamefule said plans were underway to establish the centre in the six geo-polical zones of the country while organising national competitions to discover new talents.

He called on government and stakeholders to support the noble cause so as to take Nigeria to the next level in terms of technological development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a display of some fascinating robotic moves, innovations and automation.