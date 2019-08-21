The new Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday pledged to work with the staffers and Service Chiefs under the Ministry to ensure internal security of the country.

The minister stated this at ministry shortly after the inauguration of the new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja.

He noted that the issues of insecurity, economic development and the fight against corruption remain the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Aregbesola stressed that security would be given the highest focus, adding that he would support the staffers to be more efficient in their duties.

The minister expressed happiness for the rousing welcome from the staffers of the ministry saying “they gave me the best African welcome ever”.

He thanked the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, for her high sense of duty, commitment and diligence to work.

Ehuriah urged the minister to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the ministry.

In a similar development, the minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, pledged to work with staffers to fight insurgency and other forms of instability in the country.

He stated this when the permanent secretary received him at the ministry of Police Affairs on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister promised to work in line with the cardinal objectives of Buhari’s administration.

He expressed optimism that the ministry would give priority to fighting insurgency in the North-East and other parts of the country, noting that nothing positive could be achieved without peace in the country.

Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, expressed joy for having the Police Affairs ministry re-introduced by Buhari.

He said: “It is a great joy for me that the Police has its own ministry out of the ministry of Interior, we are very happy today.”