Minister orders restoration of Nyanya market illegally converted to residence

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered that the Nyanya Market illegally converted into residential accommodation be reversed to its original purpose.

Bello gave the directives when the Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Decongestion and Environmental Sanitation along the Nyanya-Karu-Karshi Road, led by its Chairman, Major General Emmanuel Nienge (rtd), briefed him on Tuesday in Abuja.

He, however, frowned at the ugly development whereby structures in the Nyanya Market initially meant for market stalls were converted into residential buildings illegally.

The minister stressed that this was mainly responsible for the spill-over of illegal squatter stalls on the Nyanya interchange, rendering the road almost impassable during peak hours.

Bello expressed delight over report of the support and partnership of traders and stakeholders in the effort to restore sanity on the road.

The minister commended the task force for the achievements, especially the reduction of gridlock on the road, improvement on sanitation, drop in crime and almost zero record of death by accident on the road.

He called on the traditional rulers, community leaders and traders’ union to sustain the positive partnership.

The minister urged the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, and the Satellite Town Development Department to ensure that the road does not return to its dark days of gridlock and filth.

Bello, who extends the tenure of the task force by another three months, charged the AMMC, STDD and AMAC to work together with the task force and other relevant security agencies in the FCT to enforce the directive.

Earlier, Nienge recalled that the task force had swung into action immediately it was inaugurated with series of sensitisation efforts in the media and through community leaders.

Nienge said: “This was to enlighten the people as to their responsibilities and to solicit their cooperation.’’

Nienge expressed delight with the level of support and cooperation the task received from the traders and residents, who he noted, showed their satisfaction with the human face of the task force.

Some residents in the area observed that the presence of the task force operatives had also led to a large extent reduction in the incidences of crime in the area.