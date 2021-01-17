The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has approved the activation of 20 National Identification Number enrolment centres within the FCT to make the process easier, beginning from January 18, 2020.

Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Abuja, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Adegoke said in the same vein, Pantami had approved the closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission office.

“Members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT, wishing to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN), should use the NIMC centers,” he said.

He identified the locations of the centres as: NIN State offices in Wuse, Abaji area council, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, alongside special centres at Dei-Dei, Dutse and Federal Housing Authority, Gwarinpa.

Other centres, he said, include: High Court, Lugbe; AEDC office, Jiwa; Women Development Secretariat, Karshi; Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi; Chief’s Palace, Kurudu; Nigerian Custom Service, Karu; and NIPOST, Kubwa.

The statement further identified other approved centres, run by licensed private agents, at NIN Enrolment Centres Ibro Hotel, Wuse 2; Afritech multi Concept, Gwandal plaza, adjacent EFCC, Wuse 2; and NIN Enrolment Centre at 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

“Members of general public within the FCT are hereby advised to visit any of the above listed enrolment centers closest to them for NIN registration and issuance,” the statement said.