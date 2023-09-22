Minister of Information, charges advertising agencies on value orientation

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) to support the Ministry in its quest to promote value orientation in the country.

The made the call while speaking at the 50th Annual General Meeting of AAAN, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Friday 21st September 2023

Idris, who was represented by the Director of Public Communication and National Orientation, Sunday Baba, pledged the government’s commitment to delivering good governance.

The Minister, in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press of the Ministry, Suleiman Haruna, said Idris acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of the association to national development, commended it for achieving the milestone of 50 years, adding that in the past five decades, AAAN has demonstrated a commitment to excellence. professionalism and ethical standards in the field of advertising.

“Advertising plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception, driving economic growth, and fostering creativity and innovation,” He said, adding that the dedication shown by the association has not only propelled the industry forward but has also inspired countless individuals and organisations to strive for greatness,” the minister said.

READ ALSO:

JAMB Registrar to chair 2023 GOCOP’s AGC in Abuja

Abuja: Wike’s developmental signature adorns nooks, crannies, by Solomon Nmam Okocha

FG announces increment in Universities’ staff salary

The Minister further explained that the Ministry is mindful of the critical importance of effective communication, a role that advertising Agencies play when disseminating information, promoting national unity, and positive change.

He thanked the Association for its unwavering commitment to promoting and upholding ethical standards in the advertising profession, which has contributed to the growth and development of the nation.

Speaking earlier, Steve Babaeko, the president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) paid tribute to the founding fathers of the association, saying the small seed they planted in 1973, has grown into a mighty tree, providing shade and job security for countless professionals across our great nation.

“Despite challenges faced by the industry, I firmly believe that the future of our industry holds promise. By standing united as members of the same family, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger,” he said.

He extended his gratitude to the numerous brands that they nurtured over the past five decades, for their unwavering support and patronage.