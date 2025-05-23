Minister, NiDCOM Chair celebrate 12-year-old Nigerian diaspora inventor

In a proud moment for Nigeria, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawanle, and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, have celebrated 12-year-old Eniola Shokunbi, the Nigerian-American Tech prodigy who recently stunned the world with her invention of a revolutionary air filtration system.

Shokunbi, accompanied by her mother and two sisters, visited the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Olawande.

The Nigerian-American, who has garnered international recognition and secured $11.5 million in grants in Connecticut for her invention aimed at combating air pollution and improving respiratory health, was warmly welcomed by Dabiri-Erewa and her team.

The meeting highlighted the Commission’s commitment to celebrating and supporting outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora and those at home.

During the visit, Dabiri-Erewa praised Shokunbi’s brilliance, resilience, and determination, describing her as “a beacon of hope and a true ambassador of Nigerian excellence”.

She further emphasised the importance of nurturing young innovators and building stronger pathways for Nigerian talents to thrive globally.

Shokunbi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and shared her hopes of bringing her innovation home to improve air quality across Nigerian cities.

She said: “I want to inspire other Nigerian children to dream big, solve problems, and make a difference.

“As a Nigerian youth, you can do anything.

“A and any problem you see has a solution.

“It is just up to you to find it.” she said.

Similarly, Olawande commended her brilliance and drive, noting that: “Eniola represents the future Nigeria must believe in.

“Her story is not just one of innovation but of resilience, vision, and hope.

“We must do more to create an environment where young Nigerians, whether at home or abroad, can thrive without limits.

“We are committed to amplifying such voices and nurturing talents like hers.”

Olawande reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with stakeholders like NiDCOM to bridge the gap between Nigerian youth and government, encouraging more direct support and engagement with the younger generation.

Shokunbi is in Nigeria as a guest of the Raw Materials, Research and Development Council in Abuja.

