The Minister or Sports and Youth development, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have expressed shock at the demise of former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association, Group Captain John Obakpolor.

According to the Minister; the late NFA boss was a great administrator and a fine gentlemen.

“My thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and the Nigerian Football community. Rest In Peace,” Dare prayed.

In similar vein, the NFF via its verified Twitter handle regretted the passing of the one-time Chairman of then NFA.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” the NFF stated.

Late Obakpolor was chairman of the then-NFA between 1984 and 1987.